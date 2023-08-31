Saudi Is Dangling Billions for Research on Aging. Scientists Line Up to Take It.
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Summary
- The kingdom’s plans to put more than $1 billion a year into global efforts on longevity stir anticipation—and hesitation around the country’s politics
Vast oil wealth has enabled Saudi Arabia to establish dominant roles in global sports, electric cars and tech startups. The kingdom’s next target may be its most ambitious yet: extending the human lifespan.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less