Scientists Are Racing to Protect Grass From Climate Change. Your Cheap Burger Is at Stake
Mike Cherney , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Nov 2023, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryHeat waves and drought are threatening pasture on farms worldwide, prompting experiments to develop hardier crops.
HAMILTON, New Zealand—Scientists here are betting that a small field surrounded by cattle farms will help to solve a crucial problem threatening the global food supply: how to keep the grass and other plants that livestock eat in pastures from wilting under extreme heat and drought.
