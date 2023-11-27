Scientists Are Racing to Protect Grass From Climate Change. Your Cheap Burger Is at Stake

Sheep and alpaca farmer Davina Keen knows how difficult it can be to make the right bets. A few years ago, Keen seeded some of her fields in northern New Zealand with plantain and chicory—two plants that are more resistant to dry conditions than the grass that livestock typically eat. But a drought hit that was so intense that it wasn’t enough to keep her animals fed. Keen and her husband had to spend the equivalent of $6,000 on hay and food pellets, which was a big financial blow for her small farm.