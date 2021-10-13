Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Scientists explore tea, banana waste to develop non-toxic activated carbon

Scientists explore tea, banana waste to develop non-toxic activated carbon

Premium
The processing of tea generates a lot of waste, generally in the form of tea dust. This could be converted to useful substances.
1 min read . 03:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Oxygenated potassium compounds contained in the banana plant extract help in activating carbon from tea waste. An Indian patent has recently been granted for this

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: A team of Indian scientists has used tea and banana waste to prepare non-toxic activated carbon, which could useful for industrial pollution control, water purification, food and beverage processing, and odour removal. The newly developed process avoids usage of toxic agent for synthesising activated carbon, thus making the product cost-effective as well as non-toxic.

NEW DELHI: A team of Indian scientists has used tea and banana waste to prepare non-toxic activated carbon, which could useful for industrial pollution control, water purification, food and beverage processing, and odour removal. The newly developed process avoids usage of toxic agent for synthesising activated carbon, thus making the product cost-effective as well as non-toxic.

The processing of tea generates a lot of waste, generally in the form of tea dust. This could be converted to useful substances. The structure of tea was favourable for conversion to high-quality activated carbon. However, conversion to activated carbon involves use of strong acid and bases, making the product toxic and hence unsuitable for most uses. So a non-toxic method of conversion was needed to overcome this challenge.

The processing of tea generates a lot of waste, generally in the form of tea dust. This could be converted to useful substances. The structure of tea was favourable for conversion to high-quality activated carbon. However, conversion to activated carbon involves use of strong acid and bases, making the product toxic and hence unsuitable for most uses. So a non-toxic method of conversion was needed to overcome this challenge.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

N. C. Talukdar, former director, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, and Devasish Chowdhury, associate professor, used banana plant extract as an alternative activating agent for making activated carbon from tea waste.

Oxygenated potassium compounds contained in the banana plant extract help in activating carbon from tea waste. An Indian patent has recently been granted for this.

The banana plant extract used in the process was prepared by traditional way and is known as khar, which is an alkaline extract from the ashes of burnt dried banana peels. The most preferred banana for this is called ‘Bheem Kol’ which is an indigenous variety of banana found in Assam and parts of northeast India. 

The IASST team said, “The reason for the use of tea as a precursor for the synthesis of active carbon is that in tea structure, the carbon atoms are conjugated and having polyphenols bond. This makes the quality of activated carbon better compared to other carbon precursors."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Biological E seeks DCGI's nod for phase-3 trial of Corb ...

Premium

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

Premium

Merck seeks first US authorization for Covid-19 tablet

Premium

Newborns of covid-19 mothers at higher health risk, say ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!