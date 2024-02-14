Scientists Resort to Once-Unthinkable Solutions to Cool the Planet
Eric Niiler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Feb 2024, 04:54 PM IST
SummaryThree geoengineering projects seek to alter the chemistry of the atmosphere and the ocean. Critics warn of unintended consequences.
Dumping chemicals in the ocean? Spraying saltwater into clouds? Injecting reflective particles into the sky? Scientists are resorting to once unthinkable techniques to cool the planet because global efforts to check greenhouse gas emissions are failing.
