Chandra Grahan 2024: When is September lunar eclipse - 17 or 18? Will it be visible in India - all you need to know

Chandra Grahan 2024: A partial lunar eclipse is set to take place in the coming days. Check the exact date and time here and know about the regions across the globe where this celestial event will be visible

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published15 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Chandra Grahan 2024: The image shows partially covered moon by the earth's shadow during 2022 lunar eclipse, in Patna
Chandra Grahan 2024: The image shows partially covered moon by the earth’s shadow during 2022 lunar eclipse, in Patna(PTI)

Chandra Grahan 2024: Stargazers and cosmic enthusiasts can prepare for yet another celestial marvel in this month. The upcoming lunar eclipse, commonly known as Chandra Grahan is scheduled for September 18, 2024. This marks second lunar eclipse of the year.

This astronomical marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event. Thus, Indian observers will be unable to witness partial lunar eclipse. However, the celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.

Lunar Eclipse 2024 timing

The lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The timing with key phases is given below:

  • Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM
  • Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM
  • Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

What happens when Chandra Grahan takes place?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Depending on the alignment, the eclipse can partially or completely obscure the Moon. During a partial eclipse, only a part of the Moon is covered by Earth's shadow, which can give it a reddish hue. According to the US space agency NASA, during a partial lunar eclipse, the shadow of the earth "grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.”

Places across the world where Chandra Grahan will be visible

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in 5 continents across the globe, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia.

What is the confusion about partial lunar eclipse date?

The eclipse officially takes place on September 18, but many might confuse the date due to the start of the sutak kaal on September 17. It is important to note that the religious observances begin a day earlier but the eclipse will occur on September 18.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
