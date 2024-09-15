Chandra Grahan 2024: When is September lunar eclipse - 17 or 18? Will it be visible in India - all you need to know

Chandra Grahan 2024: Stargazers and cosmic enthusiasts can prepare for yet another celestial marvel in this month. The upcoming lunar eclipse, commonly known as Chandra Grahan is scheduled for September 18, 2024. This marks second lunar eclipse of the year.
This astronomical marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event. Thus, Indian observers will be unable to witness partial lunar eclipse. However, the celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.
The lunar eclipse will take place on September 18, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The timing with key phases is given below:
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. Depending on the alignment, the eclipse can partially or completely obscure the Moon. During a partial eclipse, only a part of the Moon is covered by Earth's shadow, which can give it a reddish hue. According to the US space agency NASA, during a partial lunar eclipse, the shadow of the earth "grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.”
The partial lunar eclipse will be visible in 5 continents across the globe, including Europe, Africa, North and South America, and parts of Asia.
The eclipse officially takes place on September 18, but many might confuse the date due to the start of the sutak kaal on September 17. It is important to note that the religious observances begin a day earlier but the eclipse will occur on September 18.
