Serum Institute faces lawsuit over Covishield side-effects: ‘Deaths from blood clots,’ says father of deceased girl
After AstraZeneca admitted in court about the uncommon side effect of the Covishield vaccine, parents of girl died after taking vaccine shot has decided to sue Serum Institute of India.
Serum Institute of India (SII), which produces AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield in India, is facing a lawsuit in the country, a day after the latter admitted its vaccine can, in rare cases, cause a side effect resulting in a serious blot clot-related ailment.