Shingles: A painful viral disease, requires timely medical help

Many people have suffered from chicken pox in childhood but are not aware that in some people it can have long lasting effects. In these people, the chicken pox virus remains inactive even after recovery. It can reactivate later, particularly in ageing adults and lead to a different disease called shingles. As we grow older our immunity drops, and people most at risk of shingles are those who have had chicken pox at some point in their life and have later developed certain other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, and HIV. These diseases further weaken an ageing immune system and leave us open to many serious infections such as shingles.

