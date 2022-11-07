Shingles: A painful viral disease, requires timely medical help

Many people have suffered from chicken pox in childhood but are not aware that in some people it can have long lasting effects. In these people, the chicken pox virus remains inactive even after recovery. It can reactivate later, particularly in ageing adults and lead to a different disease called shingles. As we grow older our immunity drops, and people most at risk of shingles are those who have had chicken pox at some point in their life and have later developed certain other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, and HIV. These diseases further weaken an ageing immune system and leave us open to many serious infections such as shingles.
Many people have suffered from chicken pox in childhood but are not aware that in some people it can have long lasting effects. In these people, the chicken pox virus remains inactive even after recovery. It can reactivate later, particularly in ageing adults and lead to a different disease called shingles. As we grow older our immunity drops, and people most at risk of shingles are those who have had chicken pox at some point in their life and have later developed certain other conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, and HIV. These diseases further weaken an ageing immune system and leave us open to many serious infections such as shingles.
In Maharashtra shingles has an interesting name: Naagin, a name given to it because the rash it causes resembles a snake encircling the body. In local culture it is seen as a bad omen. As a result, patients often do not seek medical attention as quickly as they should and rely on inadequate local remedies. Those who have had chicken pox and are now above the age of 50 must learn to recognize the symptoms of shingles and seek medical help without delay.
In Maharashtra shingles has an interesting name: Naagin, a name given to it because the rash it causes resembles a snake encircling the body. In local culture it is seen as a bad omen. As a result, patients often do not seek medical attention as quickly as they should and rely on inadequate local remedies. Those who have had chicken pox and are now above the age of 50 must learn to recognize the symptoms of shingles and seek medical help without delay.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Shingles can cause severe pain and acute discomfort
Although the rash can go away on its own, the pain can persist and affect the daily activities of ageing adults. Around 10% to 50% of ageing patients suffer from persistent pain post shingles. This 1 pain can incapacitate patients and increase their dependence on caregivers. Shingles can also cause permanent scarring in some patients. Rare complications of shingles include vision loss, hearing loss or weakness in hands and legs. 2
Shingles requires immediate medical attention specially to relieve the pain and to minimize the complications of the disease. There are specific anti-viral medicines which can be effectively used to treat shingles. However, the treatment needs to start early to be most effective.
It is time to dispel the myth that shingles is a ‘bad omen’. It is a viral infection with painful, distressing symptoms. Local home-made remedies cannot treat this virus. So, consulting a doctor is absolutely necessary. Not only is shingles treatable when detected early, it can also be prevented with a vaccine.
Shingles requires immediate medical attention specially to relieve the pain and to minimize the complications of the disease. There are specific anti-viral medicines which can be effectively used to treat shingles. However, the treatment needs to start early to be most effective.
It is time to dispel the myth that shingles is a ‘bad omen’. It is a viral infection with painful, distressing symptoms. Local home-made remedies cannot treat this virus. So, consulting a doctor is absolutely necessary. Not only is shingles treatable when detected early, it can also be prevented with a vaccine.
We must ensure all adults above 50 years of age talk to their doctor about the preventive benefits of adult vaccinations. Vaccines form an important pillar of preventive health. Disease prevention lightens the load on our health infrastructure and the economic load on individuals. It also helps them lead a life free from disease, pain, and dependence on others. There are several vaccines already available that can protect ageing adults against a host of serious illnesses, and hopefully, one will be made available for shingles soon. The piece has been authored by Dr. Anil Patki, Senior Consultant Dermatologist
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.