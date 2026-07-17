Few products have captured public interest as fast as GLP-1 receptor-agonist weight-loss drugs. But one unforeseen consequence of their popularity has been to create what is, in effect, one of the biggest off-label medical experiments ever. This is the rapid spread of “microdosing”: in other words, of taking less than the recommended amount.
Should you microdose GLP-1 drugs for weight loss?
SummaryMicrodosing has become so popular (one estimate suggests one user in seven has indulged in it) that in America a whole industry has grown up around it.
Few products have captured public interest as fast as GLP-1 receptor-agonist weight-loss drugs. But one unforeseen consequence of their popularity has been to create what is, in effect, one of the biggest off-label medical experiments ever. This is the rapid spread of “microdosing”: in other words, of taking less than the recommended amount.
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