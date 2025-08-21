Shubhanshu Shukla says ISS experience will be ‘useful’ for Gaganyaan mission: ‘Far better than any training’

Indian astronaut and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has described his time in orbit as an “invaluable experience” that surpasses any training he had undergone on Earth.

The astronaut, who made history as the first Indian to fly to the ISS, addressed a press gathering and later interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing insights into life in microgravity, the importance of hands-on exposure, and the global anticipation surrounding India’s upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.

Why does Shukla call his ISS experience ‘better than training’? Speaking to reporters, Shukla explained that simulations and ground training, though rigorous, cannot fully replicate the realities of spaceflight.

“First-hand experience from the ISS mission is a lot better than any training,” he said. “You only realise the challenges and the beauty of it once you are actually in orbit — adjusting to microgravity, conducting experiments, and living as part of an international crew.”

How will this benefit India’s Gaganyaan mission? India is preparing for its maiden human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme, targeted for 2027. Shubhanshu Shukla emphasised that his learnings aboard the ISS will directly contribute to shaping training protocols and mission preparedness for future Indian astronauts.

“The experience from ISS is going to be very useful for Gaganyaan. I have learnt so much in the past one year — knowledge that will help us make our missions more efficient,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi echoed the sentiment, noting that Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission was “the first step” in India’s long-term space ambitions, which include launching its own space station by 2035 and placing an Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

What did Shukla tell Prime Minister Modi? During their interaction, Shubhanshu Shukla informed the Prime Minister that there is immense international interest in India’s human spaceflight plans. “Many of my crew mates on Axiom-4 wanted to know about the Gaganyaan launch,” he said. “Some even asked me to sign declarations promising they would be invited to the launch. They wanted to travel in our vehicle.”

The Prime Minister, in turn, highlighted the need to build a robust astronaut corps of 40–50 professionals to ensure India’s future missions are adequately supported.

What message did Shukla share with children? Shubhanshu Shukla used the occasion to inspire young Indians to dream of spaceflight. “I never thought I would reach here and go to space, but if I can do this, you can do it too,” he said. “We must move forward, one mission after another — Gaganyaan, then the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, and many more.”

Shubhanshu Shukla concluded with a deeply patriotic note, reflecting on his view of Earth from orbit:

“While going up, while in orbit, and while coming back, Bharat aaj bhi antariksh se saare jahan se accha dikhta hai… Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

