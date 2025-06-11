Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission delayed thrice: When will SpaceX launch it?

Just days after anticipation built around Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission, the launch was delayed once again following the discovery of a leak in SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. The Axiom-4 mission was scheduled to carry Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station on Tuesday, June 10, but a leak in the aircraft has postponed the launch.

Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and specialists Tigor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland were slated to embark up on the Axiom-4 mission.

Announcing delay, SpaceX said it was “standing down” from the Falcon-9 launch to allow time for repairs after a post-static inspection of the rocket's boosters identified a liquid oxygen leak.

In a post on X, SpaceX said, “Once complete and pending Range availability, we will share a new launch date.”

When will Axiom-4 be launched again? The new launch date of the Axiom-4 mission has not been declared yet but it could be some time until the astronauts begin their launch to the space. Once the leak is fixed, necessary validation tests would be conducted before the aircraft is cleared for the launch.

New date of the launch will be announced soon.

Where was the leak detected? ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed that a liquid oxygen leak was detected in the propulsion bay during a seven-second hot test conducted on the launch pad.

"The ISRO team discussed with experts at Axiom and SpaceX and it was decided that the leak would be fixed and necessary validation tests conducted before clearing for the launch,” Narayanan said.

He said the launch to send first Indian astronaut to the ISS stands postponed.

The 14-day mission will “realise the return” to human spaceflight for India, Poland and Hungary.

The Axiom-4 launch Originally scheduled for launch on May 29, the Axiom-4 mission has been postponed at least three times. It was first postponed to June 8 and later to June 10.

On June 10, the launch was postponed by a day due to bad weather in the flight path.

Now, the SpaceX has detected a leak in the Falcon-9 rocket, delaying it further.