Skygazers can gear up for the upcoming astronomical spectacle that will grace the skies on February 12 called the Snow Moon. This celestial event gets its name from the heavy snowfall typical of the month. According to some Native American tribes, it is the Hungry Moon which signifies mid-winter food shortages, while others called it the Bear Moon.

The term Bear Moon refers to the time when bear cubs are born. Other popular names in Celtic and Old English traditions of this astronomical phenomenon are Storm Moon, Ice Moon, or Snow Moon.

Will Snow Moon be visible in India? As per Space.com, this breathtaking celestial event follows closely after the moon's brief eclipse of Mars. According to Time and Date, skygazers in India can catch a glimpse of this mesmerising lunar event known as Snow Moon.

When and where to watch Snow Moon? On February 12 at 7:23 pm IST, Snow Moon will grace the skies. This year's second full moon, notably the Snow Moon, will light the skies today. The Snow Moon will be visible in the Leo constellation this year.

Snow Moon 2026: Will this lunar event be visible in India? According to Time and Date, next Snow Moon will be visible on February 2, 2026. Skygazers will be able to catch a view of this spectacle at 3:39 am IST. Notably, times for the Snow Moon vary by time zone.

The origin of the term "Snow Moon" can be traced to the Native American and European traditions, since February is often the snowiest month in the United States. Snow Moon signifies the hardships of winter season.

Best time to watch the snow moon The best time to watch the Snow Moon is on February 12, when it will rise in the east at sunset and reach its highest point around midnight. One can catch a nearly full moon on February 11 and 13, if you happen to miss it.