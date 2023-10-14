The annual solar eclipse or Surya Grahan is all set to take place on 14 October, 2023. It occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, however, when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Also known as the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, Saturday's solar eclipse will be an annual solar eclipse. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the annual solar eclipse is referred to as the the 'ring of fire' since the moon is farther away from Earth appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover the sun.

Instead, the moon covers the center of the sun, leaving the outer edges visible like a ring.

Visibility:

The annual solar eclipse will not be visible in India, despite it will begin at 11.29 pm IST and end at 11.34 pm IST. It will last for about five minutes.

The solar eclipse will be visible in major parts of North America, covering the United States, Mexico, and several countries in Central America and South America.

As per US timings, the solar eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT, according to NASA.

How to watch the solar eclipse?

One can watch the annular solar eclipse on NASA's live stream on YouTube, as it will not be visible in India, reported Moneycontrol.

Celestial events:

Apart from the solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse will take place on 29 October. It will be the second lunar eclipse of the year.

In October, skywatchers can also witness the Orionid meteor shower. A Royal Observatory public astronomy officer, Jake Foster, said that the Orionids will peak this year on 21 October (22 October in India) between midnight and dawn. Around 25 shooting stars every hour can be watched.

