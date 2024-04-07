Solar Eclipse 2024: Cosmic lovers all over the world can gear up for a rare yet exciting astronomical event, Total Solar Eclipse that is set to occur on Monday, April 8.

Let's find out what is Total Solar Eclipse.

“A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated.

Will Solar Eclipse 2024 be visible in India?

Stargazers in India will not be able to have a view of Solar Eclipse 2024 which will be a Total Solar Eclipse this time. NASA, the US space agency informed that Surya Grahan or NASA will be visible in various countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America. “On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada," the space agency stated on its website.

Total Solar Eclipse time

Cosmic enthusiasts can have a live view of the eclipse spanning around 12 hours, at the places where it will be visible. This year Total Solar Eclipse will commence at 2:12 pm on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9.

How to watch this celestial marvel?

As per the viewing advisory for the Solar Eclipse, stargazers are advised to avoid looking directly at the sun as it is unsafe to look at the Sun without any eye protection or safety gear. Specialised eye protection must be worn to catch a glimpse of this celestial marvel.

Moreover, a special-purpose solar filter must be secured over the front optics of the telescope, camera lens, or binoculars before any part of the bright Sun is viewed to safeguard against severe eye injury.

There are several ways to watch the path of totality from the comfort of home which will be live-streamed. Let's have a look at some of the ways to watch the total solar eclipse online:

NASA- The US space agency will be offering multiple broadcasts of the total solar eclipse.

Time and Date- The sky-watching site based out of Norway, will be live-streaming the solar eclipse from Llano and Texas.

University of Maine- A team from the University of Maine will livestream the solar eclipse straight from the stratosphere.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!