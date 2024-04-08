Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Updates: Cosmic enthusiasts have geared up to witness the first solar eclipse, commonly known as Surya Grahan, of this year. This year it will be a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the spectacle will appear as a ring of fire.
Stargazers in India will not be able to have a direct view of the phenomenal astronomical event as it will not be visible in India. However, this Surya Grahan will be visible in various countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America. This astronomical marvel will commence at 9:12 pm (IST) on April 8 and will conclude by 2:22 am on April 9.
“A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk," NASA's official website stated.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live: How to watch the path of totality from the comfort of home?
There are several ways to watch the path of totality from the comfort of home which will be live-streamed.
Some of the ways to watch the total solar eclipse online are:
NASA- The US space agency will be offering multiple broadcasts of the total solar eclipse.
Time and Date- The sky-watching site based out of Norway, will be live-streaming the solar eclipse from Llano and Texas.
University of Maine- A team from the University of Maine will livestream the solar eclipse straight from the stratosphere.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live: ISRO's Aditya L1 to track the Sun during Surya Grahan
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 is all set to track and record the Sun during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.
The developments from this data help the Indian space agency further study the chromosphere and corona of the star.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live: How to watch this celestial marvel?
Stargazers are advised to avoid looking directly at the sun as it is unsafe to look at the Sun without any eye protection or safety gear, as per the viewing advisory for the Solar Eclipse.
Specialised eye protection must be worn to catch a glimpse of this spectacle. Moreover, a special-purpose solar filter must be secured over the front optics of the telescope, camera lens, or binoculars before any part of the bright Sun is viewed to safeguard against any severe eye injury.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live: Surya Grahan livestreaming, broadcast, other details here
NASA will livestream Total Solar Eclipse 2024 on NASA+, broadcast on NASA TV, and on the agency’s official website.
The US space agency will provide a no-commentary, telescope-only feed of the eclipse on YouTube and NASA Television’s media channel. The streaming will commence at 1 pm and run for three hours straight. “The telescope feed will incorporate views from multiple locations, and will be switched based on weather, the eclipse’s progress, and feed availability," said NASA.
Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Live: Here's how to watch Surya Grahan in India
NASA, the US space agency will offer multiple broadcasts of the total solar eclipse and cover the path of totality.
NASA in apost on X stated, “Not in the path or want to join the #eclipse party? Wherever you are, watch the total solar eclipse with us on Monday. Our livestream begins at 1pm ET (1700 UTC). But how can you tune in? A thread…"
