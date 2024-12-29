The year 2025 will witness several significant astronomical phenomena, including solar eclipses, lunar eclipses, meteor showers and supermoons and a rare Mars Opposition.

Let's find in detail what's in store for 2025:

Two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses mark the year, according to Ujjain's Superintendent of the Jiwaji Observatory Rajendra Prakash Gupt. Rajendra Prakash noted that only one of the celestial events will be visible from India, PTI reported.

Also Read | 5 stunning NASA images show supermoon, eclipses and nebulas far away from Earth

First Eclipse of 2025 The first eclipse of the year will be a total lunar eclipse that will take place on March 14. “It will not be visible in India because this astronomical event will occur during daytime in the country," Rajendra Prakash added. Notably, one can catch a glimpse of the eclipse from America, Western Europe, Western Africa and the North and South Atlantic Ocean.

Second Eclipse of 2025 According to Ujjain Observatory official, a partial solar eclipse will take place on March 29. Sky gazers in India will not be able to watch this cosmic phenomenon as it will be visible in North America, Greenland, Iceland, over the North Atlantic Ocean, the entire Europe and north-western Russia.

Third Eclipse of 2025 “Indian astronomy lovers can be excited by the fact that the full lunar eclipse occurring between September 7 and 8 will be visible in the country. It will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia and the Indian Ocean region," PTI quoted Rajendra Prakash as saying.

The eclipse will begin at 8:58 pm On September 7 and reach its maximum at 11:41 pm, as per Time and Date. The lunar eclipse will end around 2:25 am on September 8.

Fourth Eclipse of 2025 India won't get a chance to witness the last eclipse of 2025 which will be a partial solar eclipse and will take place between September 21 and 22. This partial solar eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia and West Antarctica, Rajendra Prakash said.

Besides four eclipses, the year will witness three major meteor showers, three supermoons and rare Mars Opposition.