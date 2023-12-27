Solar storm set to strike Earth today; here's what to expect
A solar storm is expected to strike Earth on 27 December, with the possibility of minor geomagnetic storms and disruptions to power grids, satellites, and communication systems.
A warning has been issued about an upcoming solar storm which that is slated to strike Earth today i.e. on 27 December. This comes as on 24th December, a coronal mass ejection (CME) occurred subsequent to the eruption of a magnetic filament on the side of the Sun that faces Earth.