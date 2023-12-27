comScore
Solar storm set to strike Earth today; here's what to expect

 Livemint

A solar storm is expected to strike Earth on 27 December, with the possibility of minor geomagnetic storms and disruptions to power grids, satellites, and communication systems.

Solar storm is expected in the solar system; NASA tells how it will impact EarthPremium
Solar storm is expected in the solar system; NASA tells how it will impact Earth

A warning has been issued about an upcoming solar storm which that is slated to strike Earth today i.e. on 27 December. This comes as on 24th December, a coronal mass ejection (CME) occurred subsequent to the eruption of a magnetic filament on the side of the Sun that faces Earth. 

NASA's prediction models has state that there is an expected impact of this CME on Earth on December 27, as reported by HT Tech.

As per SpaceWeather.com, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 27th when multiple CMEs launched two days ago might graze Earth's magnetic field. Misses are equally likely as hits, so this is a low-confidence forecast."

Will it have any impact? 

As per The Weather Channel report, latest predictions indicate that the upcoming event might only have a slight impact on the Northern part of Earth. Further suggesting the possibility that the CME could gently pass by our planet's magnetic field, giving us a mild experience instead of a significant geomagnetic storm.

If the CME interacts with Earth, we might witness a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm on 27 December. G1 storms are the weakest in the scale (G5 being the strongest) and occur approximately 900 days over an 11-year cycle, as per the report.

Moreover, due to the G1-class storm, areas in the high-latitude regions might witness dancing auroras. Power grids and satellites could encounter minor disruptions. In addition, astronauts, airline crews might witness a bit more radiation. Communication interruptions is also likely for sailors, pilots, drone operators, radio enthusiasts etc.

Prior to this, NASA and Space Weather Prediction Center Scientists had issued warning about a solar storm  for 30 November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a geomagnetic storm watch alert for December 1. It had added that the solar storm, “cannibal CMEs" would strike the Earth on November 30 night and conclude by December 1 early morning.

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 08:27 AM IST
