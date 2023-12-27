Solar storm set to strike Earth today; here's what to expect

A warning has been issued about an upcoming solar storm which that is slated to strike Earth today i.e. on 27 December. This comes as on 24th December, a coronal mass ejection (CME) occurred subsequent to the eruption of a magnetic filament on the side of the Sun that faces Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NASA's prediction models has state that there is an expected impact of this CME on Earth on December 27, as reported by HT Tech.

As per SpaceWeather.com, “Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Dec. 27th when multiple CMEs launched two days ago might graze Earth's magnetic field. Misses are equally likely as hits, so this is a low-confidence forecast." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will it have any impact? As per The Weather Channel report, latest predictions indicate that the upcoming event might only have a slight impact on the Northern part of Earth. Further suggesting the possibility that the CME could gently pass by our planet's magnetic field, giving us a mild experience instead of a significant geomagnetic storm.

If the CME interacts with Earth, we might witness a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm on 27 December. G1 storms are the weakest in the scale (G5 being the strongest) and occur approximately 900 days over an 11-year cycle, as per the report.

Moreover, due to the G1-class storm, areas in the high-latitude regions might witness dancing auroras. Power grids and satellites could encounter minor disruptions. In addition, astronauts, airline crews might witness a bit more radiation. Communication interruptions is also likely for sailors, pilots, drone operators, radio enthusiasts etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to this, NASA and Space Weather Prediction Center Scientists had issued warning about a solar storm for 30 November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a geomagnetic storm watch alert for December 1. It had added that the solar storm, “cannibal CMEs" would strike the Earth on November 30 night and conclude by December 1 early morning.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!