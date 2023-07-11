Starlink applies to In-Space; seeks to get clearance for setting up Earth stations: Report2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Elon Musk's Starlink has applied to the IN-SPACe for clearances to set up earth stations. Last year, SpaceX had applied to the DoT for a GMPCS licence to launch broadband-from-space services in India under its Starlink brand.
Elon Musk's Starlink has applied to the Indian National Space Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in order to get clearances for setting up earth stations, Economic Times has reported.
