Speaking on this a government official told ET, "Starlink have applied to IN-Space, further adding he said that GMPCS application is under process. Giving further update on Starlink's GMPCS, officials aware of the matter also added that security check from ministry of home affairs is underway and is likely to be granted in a couple of months. Meanwhile, SpaceX is the third company to apply for the licence as Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio Infocomm's satellite arm have already secured a GMPCS licence.