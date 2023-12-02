Sticking together makes bacteria nearly invincible
The Economist 8 min read 02 Dec 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Summary
- New treatments are trying to drive them apart
Bacterial life is astonishingly varied. These single-celled organisms come as spheres, rods, spirals and corkscrews. A few are a centimetre long; most are tens of thousands of times smaller. They have been found on Mount Everest, in Antarctica, and deep within Earth’s crust. And yet virtually every bacterial species ever found shares one trait: its members do not like living alone.
