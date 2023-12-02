Sticking together makes bacteria nearly invincible

But the arsenal is growing. One promising weapon is bacteriophages. These are viruses which infect bacteria in the same way that many bacteria infect other organisms. Like antibiotics, phages leave the host’s cells alone. Unlike antibiotics, they make more of themselves in the process of killing their prey. That means that even a small initial dose can grow into an opposing army big enough to storm the bacterial barricades. And it is thought to be harder for bacteria to evolve resistance to phages in the way they have to many drugs, since the phages can themselves evolve to counter the new defences.