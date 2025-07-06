Stunning visuals! Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys view of Earth from ISS

The government of India on Sunday released a set of pictures showing Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla observing the Earth from the International Space Station. He became the first Indian to be on the station.

Advertisement

In the pictures shared online, Shukla is seen seated on the edge of the 7-windowed Cupola Module on the ISS with the Earth visible in the background.

“Gazing Down From The Space! Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla enjoys the stunning panoramic view of Earth from the 7-windowed Cupola Module aboard the International Space Station. It’s been a remarkable journey as he marks a week in orbit, representing India among the stars,” read the caption.

Advertisement

Earlier on 26 June, Shukla and three other crew members docked with the ISS following a 28-hour journey around the Earth. As per the details, Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts and led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson. Shukla is the second Indian to go to space.

To interact with school students at NESAC: On Tuesday, Shukla is scheduled to interact with school students at ISRO's North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) from his orbital post on ISS via ham radio.

The interaction is planned via a telebridge set up NESAC in Shillong, said the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS).

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Shukla interacted with students at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

Exciting to see Earth from ISS: On 4 June, Shubhanshu Shukla relished 'aam ras', 'gajar ka halwa', 'moong dal halwa' and delicacies from other countries after he completed a week on board the orbital lab.

Also Read | Axiom 4 liftoff: Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to travel to ISS

In a brief interaction with scientists at the URSC, Bengaluru over HAM radio connection, Shukla had said, "It was a good moment. We got food from different countries and got to share it with all the crew."