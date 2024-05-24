Imagine being able to reshape your personality and enhance your mental capabilities at any age.
At the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024, being held in Mumbai, Kumaar Bagrodia, a leading neuroscientist and founder of NeuroLeap, revealed that this is entirely possible.
"All of us are susceptible to sub-conscious brain patterns and we assume that's who we are. We assume that's part of a personality. But I'm here to tell you that, it can all be improved to a very large extent at any age," Bagrodia said, adding that the subconscious brain is largely about two thing- patterns and energy.
During his address on understanding brain data patterns for enhanced decision-making, Bagrodia noted that 99% of an individual's mental processes are governed by the sub-conscious mind, which is exponentially more powerful than the conscious mind.
"Your subconscious brain is about 300,000 times more powerful than your conscious mind," he added.
Bagrodia elaborated on the nature of the sub-conscious mind, explaining that society has shifted from a physical load to a cognitive load. "Even if you're not thinking and just looking at someone, your brain is consuming energy," he said.
He also highlighted the crucial role of the cerebellum, often referred to as the "smaller brain," which contains 80% of the brain's neurons. This part of the brain is vital for decision-making, language processing, emotional regulation, and control. "It's really the central hub for optimizing," Bagrodia explained.
