Sun releases strongest solar flare of 2026 — what does an X8.3 eruption mean?

Over the last 24 hours, the Sun has produced an intense burst of activity, firing at least 18 M-class solar flares along with three powerful X-class flares. The most significant of these was an X8.3 flare, making it the strongest solar eruption recorded so far in 2026.

Understanding solar flare intensity Solar flares are sudden releases of energy from the Sun’s surface. Scientists categorise them based on strength, beginning with A, B and C, followed by M and finally X. Each category represents a tenfold increase in energy. X-class flares sit at the top of this scale, and an X8.3 flare ranks among the most extreme events of this kind, according to NASA.

Advertisement

Also Read | Aurora dazzles Ladakh skies as solar storm hits Earth

The heightened activity has been traced to a rapidly expanding sunspot, known as region 4366. Over recent days, this region has grown quickly and displayed unstable magnetic behaviour, making it capable of producing major solar eruptions.

Radiation triggers radio blackouts The most powerful flare reached its peak at 6:57 pm EST on February 1. It released intense ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, disrupting the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere. This led to R3-level radio blackouts across parts of the South Pacific. Shortwave radio communications were affected in eastern Australia and New Zealand, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Possible impact from coronal mass ejections Scientists are closely monitoring whether these flares are linked to coronal mass ejections. Initial evaluations indicate that most of the material from the X8.3 flare is likely to pass by Earth, although a minor impact cannot be ruled out around February 5. Any interaction could temporarily increase geomagnetic activity and enhance the likelihood of auroras at higher latitudes.

Advertisement