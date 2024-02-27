Sun-Saturn conjunction: From date to significance, all you need to know about this celestial event
Sun and Saturn are set for a deep conjunction later this month. This conjunction occurs once a year and is a significant astrological event.
Sun and Saturn are set for a deep conjunction on February 29, 2024. It is believed that whenever the Sun and Saturn are so close to each other, they bring about profound shifts and transformations in various walks of our lives.
