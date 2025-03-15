Sunita Williams return LIVE Updates: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will be returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after a months-long wait. A replacement crew comprising NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos’ Kirill Peskov onboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:03 PM ET on March 14.
"It is far easier to be enemies than it is to be friends, it's easier to break partnerships and relationships than it is to build them," McClain said from the Crew Dragon capsule minutes after reaching orbit during NASA live stream.
These replacement crew will officially become members of Expedition 72 after taking over duties and responsibilities from the departing members. Space X in a recent post on X confirmed Falcon 9 first stage booster landing and stated, "Landing confirmed, marking the 400th time a Falcon 9 first stage booster has landed."
Ahead of her return, Sunita Williams formally transferred ISS command to Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, who is expected to oversee the station operations for the next six months. Notably, Crew-10 astronauts will reportedly arrive at ISS on Saturday, March 15, at 11:30 PM ET. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to leave the station on March 19 with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.
Space X's live tracking gives a visual representation of how far the Dragon spacecraft, carrying Crew 10 astronauts, is away from the ISS.
Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Crew 10 astronauts, has separated from Falcon 9, which was used to propel Dragon into the orbit, Space X posted on X
Ahead of Crew 10's take off, NASA astronauts working on the ground said that it had been a 'stressful day' for all astronauts on ground, and those aboard, but an 'exciting one'.
After the delay on Wednesday, the Crew 10 mission was finally launched on Friday, 7: 30 pm ET. Here's a look
NASA astronauts Anne McClain, Nichole Ayers, JAXA's Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos' Kirill Peskov are onboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 spacecraft.
Crew 10 mission was delayed on March 13 due to a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm.