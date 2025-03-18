With NASA astronaut Sunita Williams all set to return to earth from International Space Station (ISS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his concern for the ‘daughter of India’.

Sharing the letter, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh took to X and wrote, "As the whole world waits for the safe return of Sunita Williams, this is how PM Narendra Modi expressed his concern for this daughter of India..."

"Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission," Modi said in the letter.

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters," the prime minister said.

Earlier, PM Modi met Massimino at an event and requested that this letter from him and the people of India must reach her. PM Modi even wished Williams strength and a safe return, reaffirming India’s deep bond with its illustrious daughter. Later, Sunita expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and India.

"During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," he said.

PM Modi said he enquired about Williams' wellbeing while meeting President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden during his visits to the US.

He said 1.4 billion Indians had always taken great pride in Williams achievements. "Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance."

Modi said Williams' mother Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting her return and he was sure that "Deepakbhai's" blessings were with her as well.

The prime minister also sent his warm regards to Williams' husband Michael Williams.

Sunita Williams return: After an extended nearly nine months stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to finally return to earth on Wednesday.

The SpaceX craft carrying Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams detached from the orbital outpost at 0505 GMT, according to images broadcast by NASA.

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned Space X's Dragon 10, carrying, Crew 10, which will replace Sunita Williams, and other Crew 9 astronauts, successfully docked at the ISS on March 16, after previous attempts by SpaceX and Boeing last year failed to take off due to various reasons.

When is Sunita Williams returning to Earth? NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with fellow Crew-9 astronaut Butch Wilmore, is set to return on March 18, 2024. (March 19 For Indian Users)

Departure from ISS: 1:05 AM EDT / 10:35 AM IST (March 18)

Expected Water Landing (Near Florida): 5:57 PM EDT / 3:27 AM IST (March 19, India Time)