Sunita Williams Thanksgiving in space: NASA astronaut to enjoy ‘smoked turkey, cranberry, green beans and…’

Sunita Williams, currently at the ISS, is feeling good despite weight loss claims from her extended stay in space. She plans to celebrate Thanksgiving by watching the Macy’s Parade and enjoying a festive meal with her NASA colleagues.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Sunita Williams piloted 'Starliner' is set to launch into space on Saturday,
Sunita Williams piloted ’Starliner’ is set to launch into space on Saturday,(AP)

Sunita Williams is “feeling good, working out, and eating right,” amid her weight loss claims due to an extended stay in space because of a technical snag in Boeing Starliner. The Indian-origin NASA astronaut recently shared how she will celebrate Thanksgiving in space.

Also Read | Sunita Williams to have ‘delicious’ Thanksgiving feast in space: WATCH

In an interview with NBC News on November 27, Sunita Williams said that she, along with NASA astronaut team stationed at ISS, will watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sunita Williams' Thanksgiving feast in space | Watch

After enjoying the parade, the astronaut will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with her colleague Wilmore and SpaceX Crew-9 members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Also Read | Sunita Williams on weight loss rumours: ‘My thighs, butt are bigger because…’

Sharing details about her Thanksgiving feast, Sunita Williams told NBC news that the astronauts will be treated with “some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes.”

 

On Wednesday, NASA shared a video message from the astronauts stationed at the ISS. The astronauts in the video shared that they had been provided with food items like butternut squash, apples, sardines, and smoked turkey for the occasion.

Also Read | Sunita Williams savours shrimp cocktail and pizza—but fresh food is running low

In the video message, Sunita Williams wished her friends, family, and other well-wishers on Earth a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and said, “Our Crew up here just wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family who are down on Earth and everyone who is supporting us.”

Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth in February 2025, nearly eight months after her Starliner spaceflight was launched from Earth in June this year. Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore were launched at the ISS in June.

The duo were set to return to Earth nearly a month after their launch, but their return space flight was delayed multiple times because of a technical glitch in Boeing Starliner. Now, the two are set to return to Earth in SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft.

What is Thanksgivng? When is it celebrated?

Thanksgiving is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. Thanksgiving 2024 will be celebrated on November 28. It is a national holiday in the United States and Canada. It is celebrated to honour the blessings and harvest of the year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:21 AM IST
Business NewsScienceSunita Williams Thanksgiving in space: NASA astronaut to enjoy ‘smoked turkey, cranberry, green beans and…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.000.00
      Chennai
      77,251.000.00
      Delhi
      77,403.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.