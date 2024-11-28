Sunita Williams, currently at the ISS, is feeling good despite weight loss claims from her extended stay in space. She plans to celebrate Thanksgiving by watching the Macy’s Parade and enjoying a festive meal with her NASA colleagues.

In an interview with NBC News on November 27, Sunita Williams said that she, along with NASA astronaut team stationed at ISS, will watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sunita Williams' Thanksgiving feast in space | Watch After enjoying the parade, the astronaut will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with her colleague Wilmore and SpaceX Crew-9 members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Sharing details about her Thanksgiving feast, Sunita Williams told NBC news that the astronauts will be treated with "some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes."

On Wednesday, NASA shared a video message from the astronauts stationed at the ISS. The astronauts in the video shared that they had been provided with food items like butternut squash, apples, sardines, and smoked turkey for the occasion.

In the video message, Sunita Williams wished her friends, family, and other well-wishers on Earth a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and said, “Our Crew up here just wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family who are down on Earth and everyone who is supporting us."

Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth in February 2025, nearly eight months after her Starliner spaceflight was launched from Earth in June this year. Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore were launched at the ISS in June.

The duo were set to return to Earth nearly a month after their launch, but their return space flight was delayed multiple times because of a technical glitch in Boeing Starliner. Now, the two are set to return to Earth in SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft.