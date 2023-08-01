Supermoon in August 2023: See date, time, when to watch Supermoon in India

Supermoon in August 2023: See date, time, when to watch Supermoon in India2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
- Supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time when the Moon is full.
Supermoon in August 2023: The cosmos will be offering double supermoons in the month of August. The first will be visible tonight i.e. on 1 August while the second will be witnessed at the end of the month i.e. on 30 August.
Today, the distance will be closer than the usual which just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometres) away. On 30 August, it will be called a blue moon as it would be second full moon occuring in the same month and distance during this time will be more closer which is 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres).
“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August," said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise, as reported by Associated Press.
This is not the first time two full supermoon would be occurring in the same month. The last time two supermoons were seen in 2018 while the next such phenomenon will be witnessed in 2037, , according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project as reported by AP.
July saw the first supermoon of 2023 and last will be in September while the two in August will be closer than either of those.
As per NASA, supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time when the Moon is full. The term Supermoon was coined in the year 1979. It is often used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon. As per Former director of M P Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari, “The moon goes around the Earth once in 27.3 days in an elliptic orbit. As a result, at some point in its orbit, the moon will be farthest from the Earth, with the distant point being called Apogee, while at some other time it will be closest to the Earth, with this point being called Perigee," PTI has reported.
As per TOI report, the time of Supermoon is 2:32 pm EDT which is 12:02 am on 2 August. However, Debiprosad Duari said that people of Kolkata will be able to witness a 'supermoon' on Tuesday if the monsoon sky permits. "In Kolkata, the moon will rise at 6.17 pm. People will get an exciting opportunity to see the big, bright supermoon if the monsoon sky permits," he said as quoted by PTI.
"It is exciting as this coincides with the time Chandrayaan 3 module will be injected into the lunar transfer trajectory," he added.
To watch the Supermoon, the weather should not be cloudy. A location must be identified wherein an unrestricted view of the supermoon can be seen during the stipulated time. One can always use binoculars and telescope to have a better look at the supermoon.
