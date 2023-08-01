Supermoon in August 2023: See date, time, when to watch Supermoon in India

What is a Supermoon?

As per NASA, supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time when the Moon is full. The term Supermoon was coined in the year 1979. It is often used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean (pear-ih-jee-un) full moon. As per Former director of M P Birla Planetarium Debiprosad Duari, “The moon goes around the Earth once in 27.3 days in an elliptic orbit. As a result, at some point in its orbit, the moon will be farthest from the Earth, with the distant point being called Apogee, while at some other time it will be closest to the Earth, with this point being called Perigee," PTI has reported.