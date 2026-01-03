Supermoon in January: Wolf moon lights up skies over Bhubaneswar, Kolkata & other places; videos surface

Residents of Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Lucknow and other cities witnessed a spectacular celestial display as the first supermoon of 2026, popularly known as the Wolf Moon, illuminated the night sky on 3 January. Videos and images of the glowing Moon quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the attention of skywatchers across eastern India.

The Wolf Moon marked the first supermoon of the year, a phenomenon that occurs when a full Moon coincides with perigee—the point in the Moon’s orbit when it comes closest to Earth. Because of this alignment, the Moon appeared significantly brighter than usual, standing out clearly even in urban skies.

Astronomers noted that on Friday night, the Moon was positioned at a distance of roughly 362,000km from Earth. This close approach made it appear up to 14% larger and nearly 30% brighter than an average full Moon seen at its farthest point. While the difference in size may be difficult to discern with the naked eye, the increased brightness was clearly visible, especially under clear weather conditions.

Why was January’s supermoon especially bright? January’s supermoon is considered particularly striking due to what astronomers describe as a “triple boost”. At this time of year, Earth is closer to the Sun in its orbit, allowing more sunlight to reflect off the Moon’s surface. This combination of proximity to both Earth and the Sun makes the Wolf Supermoon one of the brightest lunar events of 2026.

Origin of the name ‘Wolf Moon’ The name Wolf Moon has its roots in folklore from the Northern Hemisphere. Traditionally, it was believed that wolves howled more frequently during the cold midwinter nights of January, leading early communities to associate the first full Moon of the year with the animal. Although the name is largely symbolic today, it continues to be widely used to describe January’s full Moon.

For many residents in Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Lucknow, the event offered a rare moment to pause and look skyward. Astronomy enthusiasts say such supermoons are ideal for casual observation, as they can be enjoyed with the naked eye. Those interested in a closer look can use binoculars, cameras or telescopes to capture surface details such as lunar craters and shadows.

Sky watchers would also be able to spot a bright Jupiter nearby, creating a striking celestial pairing.