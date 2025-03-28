Surya Grahan 2025: Date, time and how to watch partial solar eclipse? All you need to know

Surya Grahan 2025: The first solar eclipse of 2025 is all set to happen in a matter of few hours. As skygazers around the world come together to watch the first surya grahan of the year, excitement for the event is already building up.

The first surya grahan of the year will be a partial solar eclipse.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming surya grahan or solar eclipse 2025.

Surya Grahan 2025 date and time In a delight for skygazers, the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2025 will happen on Saturday, March 29.

The surya grahan will at start at 4:50 am EDT (2:20 PM IST) and will reach its peak at 6:47 am EDT. The solar eclipse will end at around 8:43 am EDT.

In India, the partial solar eclipse will start at 2:20 pm IST and reach its peak at 4:17 pm IST.

How to watch Surya Grahan 2025? Enthusiasts can watch the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan from a suitable viewing site, preferably some place where there is no obstruction and they can watch it freely.

One must remember that a solar eclipse should never be seen with a naked eye as it can damage the eyes. A protective eyewear must be worn in order to view surya grahan 2025.

Additionally, viewers can enjoy the solar eclipse through indirect ways such as making a pinhole projector using household materials.

Regular sunglasses are not safe to view solar eclipse. One must only use glasses that are specifically designed for solar viewing and are certified to meet the international safety standard (ISO 12312-2).

Will first solar eclipse be visible in India? The partial solar eclipse 2025 will be visible from countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, North America and South America.

However, due to the time difference and the alignment of the event, the partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

What is a partial solar eclipse? According to NASA, a solar eclipse or surya grahan occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth, casting a shadow on earth that either fully or partially blocks the sun’s light in some areas.

In a partial solar eclipse, like that in the March solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and earth but the sun, moon, and earth are not perfectly lined up. This makes the moon cast a partial shadow, making only a part of the sun covered.