The best quick fix for climate change? Curbing methane
Rob Jackson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryThe greenhouse gas warms the planet far more than carbon dioxide but dissipates more quickly. There are many promising ways to cut emissions.
If greenhouse gases were prizefighters, methane would be a heavyweight—a powerful puncher that tires quickly. Pound for pound, it is 90 times stronger than carbon dioxide (CO2) at warming the Earth. But it is also much shorter lived than CO2, leaving the air naturally after only a decade.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less