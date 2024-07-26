The best quick fix for climate change? Curbing methane

Much of this recent additional methane appears to be coming from China and southeast Asia, followed by equatorial Africa and the U.S. Europe is the only region where methane emissions appear to be dropping. And, perhaps most troubling of all, tropical wetlands such as those in the Congo River basin of Africa are starting to release more methane as the planet warms. You can turn a wrench to quench methane emissions in an oil field, but there is no wrench to turn for the Congo.