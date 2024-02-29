The excitement of 70,000 Swifties can shake the Earth

The lower frequency signals changed from song to song in line with the tempo of the music; they were clearly driven by the audience’s response rather than a general resonance on the part of the building itself. Harmonics above the main signal seem to be down to what is known in signal analysis as the Dirac comb effect, in which repetitive signals at one frequency create harmonics at multiples of that frequency. Jordi Díaz and colleagues had suggested as much in their seismic analysis of another Springsteen concert, this one at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, in 2016. But Dr Caplan-Auerbach also suggests that they might in some cases reflect fans differing in their interpretations of the rhythms.