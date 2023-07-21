The market for dinosaur fossils is booming

Others argue that scientists in the field, despite their noble motives, could use some help. “Every year, thousands of fossils around the world are exposed to the elements by ordinary geological processes before being weathered to dust without a trace," says Ms Hatton, of Sotheby’s. In December 2022 her firm sold “Maximus"—a remarkably intact T. rex skull—for $6.1m. The rest of the specimen, barring a badly eroded clavicle, had crumbled from exposure to ice, wind and rain. If it had been found earlier, she says, more of the skeleton might have been recovered. “In the real world, most public institutions barely have the necessary staff and funds to ensure basic operations," says Dr Rauhut, who thinks private collectors can provide useful support for public institutions.