The moon, the sun, the sons, flaming eyeballs and an eclipse to remember

Of course, if you know anything about 11-year-olds, the surest way to get them to do something is to tell them not to do something. My son wanted to know, precisely, what would happen if he looked into the eclipse without the proper eyewear. I told him that I’d researched this very question, and I’d learned that a child’s eyeballs would burst into flames, turn into smoldering golf balls, and roll out of his skull. My son is inescapably curious, and this only fascinated him more.