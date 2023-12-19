The rising threat of air pollution in India’s small cities
Summary
- An increasing number of India's small cities and towns, expected to be more livable than the bustling metropolises, are registering air pollution above the safe limit
For northern India, winter is when air quality dominates the headlines for being heavily polluted and unbreathable. In Delhi, pollution reaches nearly 100 times the global safe limit, leading to eye-watering smog and making the city among the most polluted globally.