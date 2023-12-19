The rising threat of air pollution in India’s small cities

An analysis of the three most populous cities in each state (these are mostly tier-2 and tier-3 cities) confirms this. Out of 54 such cities with available data, 37 have averaged PM2.5 levels above India's acceptable standard of 40 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m³) in 2023 so far, shows an analysis by Respirer Living Sciences, a climate tech startup that tracks official air quality data. (The World Health Organization uses a stricter safe PM2.5 limit of 5 μg/m³.)