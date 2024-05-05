The science behind why the world is getting wetter
Eric Niiler , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 May 2024, 03:08 PM IST
SummaryFrom East Africa to southeastern Australia, large parts of the planet are underwater after unusually heavy rains in unexpected areas.
Deadly dam bursts in Kenya and Brazil, a highway sliding down a mountainside in southern China, desert airport runways underwater in Dubai, mining pits flooded in Australia: Large parts of the world are awash.
