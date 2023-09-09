The Scientific Value of Ignorance2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 02:40 PM IST
In quantum physics, maximizing knowledge of a particle’s location requires fuzziness about its momentum, and vice versa.
In George Orwell’s novel “1984," “Ignorance is Strength" is a shocking slogan that epitomizes a corrupt and sinister regime. But in the more nuanced form “Ignorance Can Be Strength," it is an apt slogan for some cutting-edge science. Used wisely, ignorance can be a superpower that makes our senses (and measuring devices) more acute and our minds (and computers) more capacious.