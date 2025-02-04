The two types of human laugh

Based on acoustic traits like loudness, rhythm and changes in frequency brought about by vocal-cord vibrations, the algorithm was able to correctly identify laughter produced by tickling 62.5% of the time. All other forms of laughter, whether they came from viewing stand-up comedy or watching someone pour salt into their tea instead of sugar, were nowhere near as easy to tell apart. This suggested there was something unique about the post-tickling laugh. When Dr Kamiloglu ran the experiment again, this time asking human observers to categorise the laughs, a similar phenomenon presented itself: the observers correctly identified tickling laughter 61.2% of the time.