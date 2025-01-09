The unwitting environmentalists in the fight against poachers: Vultures
Michael M. Phillips , Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 09 Jan 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SummaryThe birds, outfitted with tracking devices, are helping researchers and park rangers combat poaching in Uganda
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MURCHISON FALLS NATIONAL PARK, Uganda—It’s all about picking the right vulture for the job.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less