The world is going to miss the totemic 1.5°C climate target

According to the latest projections by UNEP, which are roughly in line with those made by others, if countries were to live up to all their most recent emissions-reduction pledges and, beyond that, those with notional net-zero targets actually hit them, warming should peak at about 1.8°C above the pre-industrial. Katharine Ricke, a researcher at the University of California San Diego who has done a lot of work on solar geoengineering, estimates that, if such a scheme were to be based on sulphate particles, the 0.3°C of cooling needed to bring a 1.8°C world down to a 1.5°C world would require something like 3m tonnes of sulphur a year delivered to the stratosphere. It would also need a new class of very high-flying planes to get the sulphur up there, a system for monitoring what exactly it was doing to the stratosphere to be set up, a world-girdling set of air bases and some chunky new supply chains.

