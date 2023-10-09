The world’s poor need to know about weather disasters ahead of time

To do their best work, AIs will need to be trained on the data in those representations. But that best work will almost certainly undercut some of the current forecasters’ wares. So a modus vivendi has to be found whereby being generous with the data new entrants need to train their AIs does not leave existing forecasters too much out of pocket. To do otherwise could threaten the meticulously set up systems they use to turn observation and computation into the data sets on which the AIs and the world rely, at least for the time being.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}