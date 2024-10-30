These researchers critique bad science. Now their own paper has been retracted.
SummaryThe group neglected to fully document key aspects of the project ahead of running the experiments, one of the practices the study was looking to test.
A study trumpeting the value of applying rigorous standards to scientific research was retracted, in part because the authors didn’t follow their own advice.
