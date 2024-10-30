These researchers critique bad science. Now their own paper has been retracted.

Brian Nosek, another of the paper’s authors, is executive director of the Center for Open Science, a nonprofit based in Charlottesville, Va., which advocates for transparency in research. Nosek has run projects showing that the results of many scientific studies can’t be reproduced when other researchers try, what has come to be known as the replication crisis. He and others have argued that this is a symptom of the inadequate research standards that undermine the quality of behavioral science.