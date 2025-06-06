This is your brain on revenge

By the end, I was little more than a briefcase-carrying version of the kids who had bullied me. I threatened and retaliated my way through grievances involving the people who hired me, as well as personal grievances I had with my family, friends, neighbors and sometimes even myself. It seemed like I was addicted to revenge, but so were people everywhere, from sparring couples to disgruntled employees, road ragers, gangbangers and spiteful politicians.