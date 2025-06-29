Three siblings, one fatal gene: A family’s fight against early-onset Alzheimer’s
Dominique Mosbergen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Jun 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
Among members of the Richardson family who carry a mutation in the PSEN1 gene, the average age when symptoms start is 39.
Hannah Richardson is hopeful about her future and its endless possibilities. But the 24-year-old’s plans are clouded by an unthinkable reality—there is a 50% chance she will develop Alzheimer’s disease in her 30s.
